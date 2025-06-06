Khattar chairs regional power ministers conference in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Jun 6 (PTI) Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday chaired a conference with the power ministers of various states on a range of topics related to power.

Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, J&K UT and Chandigarh UT participated in the day-long conference.

"Chaired the conference of Power Ministers of Northern States in Chandigarh today. The conference witnessed wide ranging and productive discussions on various issues related to power sector including inter-state transmission capacity, strengthening of power infrastructure and ensuring adequacy of resources," Khattar posted on X in Hindi.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre was continuously working in collaboration with the states to strengthen the energy infrastructure of the country. PTI SUN AMK AMK