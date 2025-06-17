Khattar conducts surprise inspection of housing complexes in Delhi ahead of monsoon

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday carried out a surprise inspection along with New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal of newly constructed government housing quarters at Sarojini Nagar to assess infrastructure readiness and address civic concerns ahead of the monsoon season.

Khattar said the primary objective of the inspection was to hear the residents' grievances first-hand and identify areas vulnerable to waterlogging, an official statement of NDMC said.

"Minor issues in new constructions are natural. This visit helps us address those directly. A joint meeting with relevant departments will be held within a week to ensure swift resolution of the concerns raised," Khattar said.

He stressed that regular inspections, timely interventions and citizen-centric governance are essential for building a developed and inclusive India. "The infrastructure upgrades we are undertaking in residential and market areas mark important progress towards Viksit Bharat@2047," he said.

Accompanied by NDMC Secretary Tariq Thomas, Chief Engineer (Civil) HP Singh and senior officials from NDMC and the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), the minister reviewed the condition of the general pool residential accommodation (GPRA) buildings and the surrounding areas.

Chahal emphasised that these redevelopment projects align with the larger vision of Viksit Bharat, Viksit Delhi and Viksit NDMC inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to provide modern and sustainable housing for government employees. He reiterated NDMC's commitment to high standards in safety, hygiene and functionality.

The inspection also included surrounding localities such as Sarojini Nagar Market, Lodhi Estate and NBCC housing colonies. Khattar directed officials to expedite all pending drainage and sewage works before the onset of monsoon to avoid flooding and ensure civic efficiency.

Following the housing complex inspection, the minister also visited Bharti Nagar to assess NDMC's monsoon preparedness. Officials briefed him on measures being taken, including the installation of sump pits and pumps, drainage upgrades and the construction of RWA-based rainwater harvesting systems. These efforts are aimed at improving water discharge efficiency and minimising the risk of urban flooding.

Chahal also noted that the Sarojini Nagar Market Welfare Association had raised issues including road widening and NBCC-related grievances. The minister instructed the concerned agencies to take these into review and ensure timely action.

He added that NDMC is actively working with NBCC to address all snags related to plumbing, electrical fittings and sanitation across new housing units, deploying dedicated teams for prompt resolution.

"These inspections reflect our commitment to responsive urban governance and ensuring world-class infrastructure for NDMC residents," Chahal said.