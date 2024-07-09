Khattar for collective efforts for growth of power sector in NE

Guwahati, Jul 9 (PTI) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday emphasized on collective efforts for a sustainable future along with advancing the growth of power sector in the northeastern region.

Chairing a meeting of Power ministers of the region in Guwahati, the minister stressed on collective efforts.

"Chaired the all-important Power Minister’s Conference (North-Eastern Region) in Guwahati today. During the session, highlighted the significance of collective efforts towards a more promising & sustainable future along with advancing the growth of the power sector in the North-Eastern region," Khattar wrote in a post on X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also in a post on the micro-blogging site, wrote: "I had an extremely fruitful discussion with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @mlkhattar ji during his first visit to Assam after assuming charge." He said the state has sought "assistance to help rationalise gas prices to meet Assam's increased demand for power. The state's peak power demand has already crossed over 2500 MW." Sarma informed the Union Power minister about the increased demand for PMAY (U) homes, as the state has already delivered over 60 per cent of the sanctioned 1.7 lakh homes.

"Shared our plans to achieve saturation in urban drinking water supply, building the Guwahati River Front and develop a new satellite township on G20 principles near Guwahati. We also deliberated on the possibility of establishing a Centre of Excellence for Urban Planning in the State," the CM posted.

In another post on X, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Sarma discussed various issues and apprised the Union Minister of the state's initiatives to revamp power sector and urban infrastructure.

"HCM also conveyed that, inspired by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi, the state is intensifying efforts to ensure affordable green energy through enabling policy support," the CMO added. PTI SSG RG