Khattar greets people on Haryana's formation day, says state made all-round progress

Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Haryana's Formation Day and highlighted the all-round progress of the state over the years.

In a video message, Khattar said Haryana was carved out of Punjab, on November 1, 1966.

When Haryana became a separate state, it lacked resources and there were apprehensions in the minds of many. But the people of Haryana, by their hard work, took the state on the path of progress, the chief minister said.

He praised the employees of Haryana who also contributed to the state's progress.

Khattar said that Haryana is known for its rich history and vibrant culture.

Detailing the 57 years of the state's journey, he said Haryana may be 1.34 per cent of the country's geographical area and 2.09 per cent of the population, but its contribution to the country's GDP is four per cent.

"Our per capita income is nearly Rs 3 lakh. It was Rs 343 in 1966. Exports from the state in 1966 were Rs 4.50 crore, which has risen to Rs 2.50 lakh crore now," Khattar said, adding the state is also ahead in GST collections.

Top companies in the world have their offices in the state. Haryana has also emerged as an education hub, he said.

About the agriculture sector, he said that in 1966, the state's foodgrain production was nearly 26 lakh tonne which has now risen to 185 lakh tonne. Haryana not only became self-sufficient in foodgrain production but also meets the needs of other states, Khattar said.

Asserting that Haryana is famous for its Murrah and Sahiwal cattle breeds, the chief minister said that the state's milk production has risen to 116 lakh tonnes from 11 lakh tonnes in 1966.

About the progress made in the power sector, he said 86 per cent of villages now get round-the-clock power supply.

Haryana has emerged as a big centre for automobile and IT sector industries. It has a well-developed network of national and state highways, expressways and rail network, including the metro, Khattar added.

The chief minister said Khattar is known as the land of bravehearts and pointed out that every 10th soldier in the armed forces is from the state.

He credited Haryana for the success of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign, saying the state, which was once infamous for its skewed sex ratio, now prides itself on the laurels which its daughters bring in various fields including sports.

He also talked about steps taken for women's empowerment and empowering the Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Khattar said after the BJP formed government in the state in 2014, it undertook equitable development and laid thrust on digitisation of various citizen-centric services to ensure transparency.

He said the state government had announced to work on "five S -- 'Shiksha, Swasth, Suraksha, 'Swambhiman' and 'Swavlamban'" with good governance. In the last nine years, the government has come down heavily on "3 Cs-- corruption, casteism and crime".

Haryana's sportspersons have also brought laurels for the state in various national and international events including the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, the chief minister said.

President Droupadi Murmu greeted the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on their formation day.

"Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on their formation day! "I wish that all these states and union territories continue to move forward on the path of development. I pray for the happiness and prosperity of all the residents," Murmu said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the contribution of several states to the country on the occasion of their formation day and congratulated the people living there.

Haryana, the prime minister said, has always made significant contributions to the country in sectors like agriculture and defence, and its youths are leading in innovation.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya also greeted the people of Haryana and some other states on their formation day.

"My warm greetings to the lovely people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Tamil Nadu on their Statehood Day.

"May the Almighty bless you all with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health, and you continue giving your best to build a stronger and more inclusive India," Dattatreya said in a post on X.

He also extended warm greetings to the people of Chandigarh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on their Foundation Day.

"May God bless you all with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health, and you continue giving your best to build a stronger and more inclusive India," he posted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday greeted the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala on the occasion of the six states' foundation day.

Extending greetings to the people of Haryana, Shah said in the last decade, Haryana has made unprecedented achievements in every field such as sports, education and health.

"Be it a war zone or a playground, Haryana has always worked to increase the pride of India. The entire country is proud of the bravery, culture and talented players of Haryana," he said. PTI SUN NSD NSD