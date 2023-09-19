Khattar hails women's reservation bill

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday hailed the introduction of a constitutional amendment bill reserving 33 per cent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, saying it will lead to women empowerment.

Advertisment

The women's reservation bill, named 'Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam' and introduced in the Lower House by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, will come into effect only after a delimitation exercise is completed and is therefore unlikely to be in force during the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

It was the first bill to be introduced in the new Parliament building.

"I congratulate the prime minister," Khattar told reporters here.

Advertisment

The women's reservation bill "will lead to women empowerment", he added.

He also made a mention of the Haryana law which gives women 50 per cent reservation in the Panchayati Raj Institutions.

In a post in Hindi on X, Khattar said, "On Ganesh Chaturthi, in the first proceedings of the new Parliament House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a new chapter of women empowerment in the Indian Constitution by introducing this bill".

Advertisment

The campaign of women empowerment, which started as 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' from Panipat, Haryana, will write a new story of "women-led development" in Amrit Kaal of India's independence, Khattar said.

He also congratulated the countrymen on the new Parliament building.

"In this Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, the new Parliament House would serve as a vital hub for realising the collective hopes and dreams of the people of the nation," he said, according to an official statement.

Advertisment

Khattar said under the "dynamic" leadership of Modi, India continues to attain unprecedented heights each day.

"In this period of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, we are leaving behind the chains of slavery and are tirelessly working to elevate India's freedom and prestige. Consequently, the new Parliament House stands as a source of immense pride for all Indians," he said.

"Moreover, it has been meticulously designed to accommodate the future democratic needs of the nation, signifying the strengthening of India's democratic foundation," Khattar said.

Highlighting the historical significance of the old Parliament building, where momentous decisions like the formulation of the nation's Constitution and scrapping of Article 370 were made, Khattar expressed optimism that the new Parliament House would also become a beacon of hope and fulfilment for every Indian. PTI SUN VSD RHL