Khattar inaugurates sports academy in Haryana's O P Jindal Global University

Chandigarh, Sep 6 (PTI) Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art sports academy at O P Jindal Global University in Sonipat, saying it has been designed to nurture the champions of tomorrow.

Calling Haryana the sporting powerhouse of India, Khattar mentioned that the state has consistently produced athletes who bring laurels on the global stage, and the institution adds a powerful new chapter to that legacy.

"With world-class facilities, this academy has been designed to nurture the champions of tomorrow", the minister of power, housing and urban affairs said.

At the event, BJP MP from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal, the founding Vice Chancellor of O P Jindal Global University, Professor C Raj Kumar, among others, were also present.

"Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji, the sports ecosystem in India has undergone a historic transformation. The recently approved National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025 marks a landmark step towards reshaping India's sporting landscape," Khattar said in a post on X.

He emphasised that the inauguration of a sports academy in Sonipat is a reflection of this larger vision, where infrastructure, talent, and opportunity converge.

"With such initiatives and the transformative roadmap of NSP 2025, we are not only preparing athletes to excel on the global stage but also inspiring a generation to embrace sports as a way of life. Together, we are building a new sporting India — stronger, healthier, and ready to lead," the Union minister added.