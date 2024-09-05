Khattar, Israeli minister Regev discuss collaboration on urban transport, infrastructure

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Israel's Transport Minister Miri Regev met with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Thursday and agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties through collaboration on urban transport and infrastructure.

According to the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, Israel invited Indian companies to take on urban infrastructure projects in the country.

During a meeting with Regev, Khattar highlighted India's proven track record in metro construction and operation, and emphasised that joint efforts with Israel will pave the way for cutting-edge urban transport solutions, transforming the landscape of Israeli cities, the ministry said in a post on X.

"Strengthening India-Israel ties! Union Minister @mlkhattar met H.E. Ms. Miri Regev, Minister of Transport, National Infrastructure & Road Safety of Israel in New Delhi. Key discussions on urban development, transport, and infrastructure development," the ministry said in another post.