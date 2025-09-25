Khattar joins citizens in Chandigarh for 'Swachhata Hi Seva' initiative

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (PTI) Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched the Swachhata Hi Seva 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath 'Shramdaan' campaign in Chandigarh's Sector 22 market.

During this, the Housing and Urban Affairs Minister joined the citizens for the 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath, Shramdaan' (one day, one hour, service together) initiative.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from people from all walks of life including officials, citizens, volunteers including Civil Defence and Safai Mitras, reaffirming the collective commitment towards the vision of a clean India.

A massive 'Shramdaan' activity was undertaken, where participants wholeheartedly joined hands to clean the surroundings.

Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav was also present on the occasion.

The event, held on the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary, began with a symbolic gesture of presenting a fruit basket to the daughter of a safai karamchari.

A cloth bag distribution drive was also carried out to promote eco-friendly practices and discourage the use of single-use plastics.

Khattar also administered the 'Swachhata ki Shapath' to all participants, inspiring them to dedicate themselves towards cleanliness and sustainable living.

In his address, Khattar emphasised the importance of community participation in ensuring the success of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

He highlighted that cleanliness is not just a government initiative but a people's movement that requires active involvement of every citizen.

He stressed that while cleanliness work was once considered uncommon or avoided by many, today it has become a people's movement under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He underlined that Swachhata is "our adornment, our culture, our nature, our karma, and our dharma".

The Minister drew relatable examples, saying that just as we are naturally attracted towards cleanliness in people and surroundings, the same approach must be adopted in homes, shops, places of worship, schools, hospitals, community centres, and public spaces.

He urged everyone to make cleanliness a daily practice rather than a one-day activity.

Khattar called upon all sections of society'including citizens, traders, students, and even media persons'to actively participate in the cleanliness drive, reminding that true change comes only when every individual contributes wholeheartedly.