Khattar lays foundation stone of Rs 950 crore medical college in Kaithal

Kaithal, Oct 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the state government is extending healthcare services to every house by establishing medical colleges in each district.

In addition, the government is initiating the setting up of gymnasiums and wellness centres in every village, promoting preventive healthcare in rural areas and reducing the need for hospital visits.

These wellness centres will now have dieticians providing advice to residents on maintaining their health, he said while addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of Bhagwan Parshuram Government Medical College in Sapan Khedi village, in Kaithal district.

Khattar said that previous governments in the state had established six medical colleges before 2014, providing a total of 700 MBBS seats. But now in the year 2023, there are 15 medical colleges in the state with 2185 MBBS seats.

He said plans are underway to establish eight additional medical colleges in Fatehabad, Sirsa, Charkhi Dadri, and Palwal among other places. Over the next three to four years, the number of MBBS seats is expected to reach 3,500, he added.

The medical college, which is to be constructed on a 20-acre plot of land in Sampan Khedi village here at an estimated cost of Rs 950 crore, will have 100 MBBS seats and a 500-bed hospital, according to an official statement.

A target has been set to complete the construction work of this project in the next 30 months, it said.

Khattar expressed gratitude to the panchayat and the people of Sampan Khedi for providing 20 acres of land for the college.

Greeting the people during the ongoing Navratri festival, the chief minister said his government has presented two "significant" gifts -- the domestic Airport in Ambala Cantonment on the first Navratri on Monday and the Bhagwan Parshuram Government Medical College on the second Navratri -- to the people of the state.

Meanwhile, Khattar held a Jan Samvad in Sapan Kheri village in Kaithal district.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said the government has worked to uplift marginalised individuals in society over the last nine years and has undertaken development work while acknowledging the needs of each village and town. PTI COR SUN RHL