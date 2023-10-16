Khattar makes offer of dialogue to Mann on SYL issue

Chandigarh, Oct 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has reached out to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link issue, making an offer of a dialogue "to resolve any hurdle or issue that might come in the way of the construction of SYL canal".

Haryana's offer comes notwithstanding Punjab government's stand that it will not share a single drop of additional water with any other state at any cost.

According to an official statement, Khattar, in his October 14 letter, which came in response to Mann's missive sent earlier, cited a Supreme Court order to say that "a comprehensive order on October 4, explicitly stating that the execution is not related to the allocation of water." The Supreme Court had on October 4 asked the Centre to survey the portion of land in Punjab which was allocated for the construction of part of the SYL canal in the state and make an estimate of the extent of construction carried out there.

All political parties in Punjab asserted that the state does not have a single drop of additional water to share with any other state, though political outfits in Haryana welcomed the apex court directions.

No central team will be allowed to survey land for the SYL canal in Punjab, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had said on Saturday.

Khattar' Monday statement said that Bhagwant Mann had in fact written a letter to him on October 3, a day before the Supreme Court's decision, requesting a bilateral meeting on the issue.

He said that every resident of Haryana is anxiously anticipating a prompt construction of the SYL canal in the Punjab region.

"Also, I am ever willing to do anything whatsoever to realise this long awaited dream of our people and our parched lands in southern Haryana.

"I am, therefore, willing to meet you to resolve any hurdle or issue that might come in the way of the construction of SYL canal," said Khattar.

Referring to Mann's letter, Khattar said, "As you have yourself correctly noted, we had last met bilaterally on October 14, 2022 on the subject. Also, the Hon'ble Supreme Court had on March 23, 2023, observed that 'we call upon the States to hold meetings, not infrequently at the highest political dispensation level.'" Khattar also said he got the impression that Mann's proposal that the two should meet was "perfunctory." According to the Haryana government statement, the SYL is legally recognised as the rightful claim of Haryana, and Khattar is actively pursuing all possible avenues to secure its construction.

The last meeting between the two CMs was held on October 14, 2022.

The Union Jal Shakti Minister conducted a second round of discussions with the two leaders on January 4, 2023.

The statement said all meetings concerning the SYL canal were inconclusive, primarily due to the Punjab Government's "negative stance on the matter." "It is a well-known fact that despite two Supreme Court rulings, Punjab has yet to conclude the construction of the SYL canal. Instead of adhering to the Supreme Court's decisions, Punjab attempted to obstruct its implementation by enacting the (water agreements) Agreement Revocation Act in 2004," the statement said.

According to the provisions of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, and as per the Government of India's order dated March 24, 1976, Haryana was allocated 3.5 million acre-feet (MAF) of water from the surplus waters of the Ravi-Beas rivers. However, due to the non construction of the SYL Canal, Haryana is only using 1.62 MAF of water, it said.

"Punjab, by failing to complete the canal's construction within its jurisdiction, is unlawfully utilising approximately 1.9 MAF of Haryana's share of water. This obstinate attitude of Punjab has left Haryana unable to access its rightful share of 1.88 MAF of water," it said.

The loss has led to a significant decline in the groundwater levels in southern Haryana and has forced farmers to fall back on expensive diesel for irrigation and run electric tube wells, that has burdened them with an additional cost of Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore annually, it said.

Due to non-construction of SYL, about 10 lakh acres of area in Haryana lies parched for lack of irrigation water and the state is forced to bear a loss of 42 lakh tonnes of food grains each year, read the statement.

The SYL canal issue has been a bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana for the past several years.

The canal was conceptualised for allocation of water from the Ravi and Beas rivers.

The project envisages a 214-kilometre canal, of which a 122-kilometre stretch is to be constructed in Punjab and the remaining 92 kilometres in Haryana.

Haryana has completed the project in its territory but Punjab, which launched the work in 1982, shelved it. PTI SUN VSD VN VN