Khattar pays tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, urges youth to draw inspiration from his life

Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said the youth should draw inspiration from his life for serving the nation.

Addressing a gathering during a state-level programme in Rohtak on 'Parakram Diwas', Khattar said, "Netaji is not just a name but the entire story of the country's independence." "Therefore, the youth should draw inspiration from Netaji's life for serving the nation," he said, according to an official statement.

Netaji's birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas'.

Stating that India had been under foreign rule before Independence, Khattar said, "Netaji not only ignited the flame of independence but instilled confidence in the people that freedom could be attained." "Netaji was not just an individual or a leader. He was an embodiment of valour," he added.

The chief minister said that Netaji formed the Azad Hind Fauj in 1942 during the country's freedom struggle and assembled a force of 50,000 people.

A large number of youth from the Haryana region had also been recruited into the Azad Hind Fauj, he added.

Khattar further said that Netaji and Mahatma Gandhi shook the foundation of the British rule.

The chief minister said that the deputy commissioners were directed to honour three veteran soldiers of the Azad Hind Fauj who are still alive.

The three soldiers of the Azad Hind Fauj are Hari Singh (105), a resident of Rewari's Burthala village, Mangal Singh (102), a resident of Kosli in Rewari, and Jai Prakash (98), a resident of Mandi village in Mahendragarh district, he added.

Khattar also used the occasion to shower praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing about systematic changes and working towards awakening the society.

He said the government's role is not just to construct basic infrastructure like roads, schools and hospitals but also contribute towards building a healthy society.

The chief minister also talked about the state government's efforts in the last nine years to eliminate crime, corruption and caste-based politics, aiming to bring harmony in the society.

Khattar said Haryana geographically constitutes only two per cent of the country's population, but the contribution of the state's youth in the country's armed forces is 10 to 11 percent, demonstrating that the spirit of serving the nation still exists among them.

He acknowledged the special contribution of the youth from Rohtak and south Haryana in the armed forces.

Khattar underlined that the youth must work with hard work, dedication and honesty for the country's progress.

Meanwhile, several programmes were held across the state on 'Parakram Diwas'.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who along with many MLAs paid floral tributes to Netaji, said that he fought tirelessly to free the country from the clutches of the British rule.

Netaji was a valiant freedom fighter in the true sense, Gupta said, adding the foundation of foreign rule was shaken with the strength of the Azad Hind Fauj.

Speaking at the event, Home Minister Anil Vij said there is no comparison to the contribution made by Netaji in the country's freedom struggle. PTI SUN AS AS