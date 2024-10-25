Khattar reviews issues pertaining to power supply in Andamans

Port Blair, Oct 25 (PTI) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday reviewed various issues and grievances pertaining to power supply in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said.

Khattar, who arrived in Port Blair during the day, held a meeting with top administrative officials at Raj Niwas here in which Governor Admiral (Retd.) DK Joshi was also present.

They discussed ways to resolve the power supply shortage in the islands and public grievances related to infrastructure which need immediate attention for the smart city project in Port Blair, the officials said.

Later, he visited a 5 MW solar power plant of NTPC in Garacharma Hills in Port Blair and interacted with the officials.

"He said that all issues will be looked into by his ministry on a priority basis," a senior official said.

Local BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray had recently met Khattar, seeking urgent assistance in addressing the acute power crisis in the archipelago.

In the evening, Khattar visited the Cellular Jail National Memorial near Aberdeen Bazar in Port Blair.

He laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Column and visited 'Swantantraya Jyot', a tribute to thousands of freedom fighters who suffered incarceration in the jail during the freedom struggle. He also paid tributes to VD Savarkar at his cell, the officials said.

The minister also witnessed a light-and-sound show at the national memorial.

Before visiting Cellular Jail, he went to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island (previously known as Ross Island) and witnessed the light-and-sound show. Ross Island is a 20-30 minute boat journey from Port Blair.

He was briefed about the proposed development of a national memorial in memory of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on the island.

Later in the evening, Khattar held a meeting with Ray and other senior party functionaries and discussed various issues that were affecting the development of the islands. PTI SN SN ACD