Khattar reviews urban development projects in J-K

Srinagar, Jun 12 (PTI) Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday conducted a detailed review of various urban development schemes and projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

The review meeting was also attended by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the charge of the urban development department, an official spokesperson said.

He said the review meeting focused on accelerating urban development, building and strengthening infrastructure, promoting inclusive growth of cities, and addressing other key issues in the Union Territory.

Khattar, the Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, reviewed the implementation and progress of key urban development initiatives and infrastructure projects of his ministry.

Khattar said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are getting benefits of all urban schemes of the central government and that the Centre and the UT are working in close coordination and upholding the spirit of cooperative federalism to fast-track schemes and projects for its overall inclusive development.

Reviewing each scheme in detail, the minister emphasised the need to develop and improve infrastructure and promote sustainable urbanisation through strategic planning and Public-Private Partnerships.

The achievements of each scheme of MoHUA were also highlighted in detail during the meeting.

The Union minister said Jammu and Kashmir forms an integral part of India and is rapidly developing with significant progress in urban development.

He laid down guidelines to ensure effective planning and efficient implementation of urban schemes under MoHUA to promote development and enhance ease of living for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said. PTI SSB RHL