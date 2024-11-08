Khattar reviews various central projects being implemented in Haryana

Chandigarh, Nov 8 (PTI) Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired a comprehensive review meeting here on Friday to assess the progress of various central projects and flagship housing and urban development missions and schemes for Haryana.

Khattar also separately chaired another meeting with the Chandigarh Administration here to review the progress on ongoing power and urban projects.

In the Haryana meeting, State's Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij and Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel were also present.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to advancing sustainable and inclusive growth ensuring a prosperous future for Haryana," Khattar, who holds the portfolios of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Power, posted on X after the Haryana meeting in which senior state government officers were also present.

According to a Haryana government statement, Khattar issued necessary directives to the concerned officials to ensure timely execution of various projects.

The statement said key topics discussed in the meeting included urban development initiatives such as the PM e-Bus Sewa, Urban Transport, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the Smart City initiative, the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihood Mission, PM Svanidhi and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

Emphasizing the importance of timely implementation of centrally sponsored projects, Khattar said it is the responsibility of the states to submit utilization certificates promptly to facilitate timely release of further funds from the Centre.

Regarding the PM e-Bus Seva Project launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 16, 2023, he highlighted its goal in reducing pollution and to augment urban bus operation.

The initiative plans to operate 10,000 air-conditioned electric buses nationwide, with a funding support of Rs 20,000 crore from the Central government, the statement said.

In Haryana, 450 buses have been approved for seven cities: Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Rohtak, Panipat, Karnal, and Yamunanagar. The number of buses will be increased on a cluster basis to accommodate growing populations, he added.

During the review of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, it was informed by the officials that 57 projects worth Rs 1,727.36 crore have been approved under AMRUT 2.0, with 48 projects focused on water supply and nine on sewerage management.

During the meeting, there was also a suggestion to consider public listing for Haryana Power Discoms, which could serve as a model for other states, the statement said.

The statement said Khattar is currently touring the states across the country to review central projects. On Thursday, he visited Himachal Pradesh to review and assess the urban development and power sector situation there, it said.

After the meeting, Khattar said Haryana's power policy is being appreciated nationwide.

Dedicated efforts by the state government to reduce line losses have yielded positive results, with line losses in Haryana dropping from 34 per cent in 2014 to 10 per cent. Haryana's Power Discoms are now ranking A+, he said.

Khattar said in the Haryana meeting, discussions were also held to address present and future power requirements and strengthening transmission lines.

The minister said the Centre grants funds for the prepaid meter scheme, which will initially be implemented in the government offices and then gradually expanded based on its success.

He said that discussions on solar energy have also been held during these meetings.

Khattar said that as the availability of land in Haryana remains an issue for execution of solar energy projects, the state will look to advance rooftop solar policies.

Each state has unique circumstances. The hydropower projects are suitable for Himachal Pradesh, while Haryana and Punjab are more reliant on thermal power plants, he said.

The minister said that in cities where the metro services are already operational, expanding the metro network is a priority.

Proposals have been received for metro systems in cities like Ambala, Ambala Cantonment, Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, which will be considered. Additionally, 450 new buses will be added under the PM e-Bus Service to strengthen urban transport, he said.

Khattar also said that directions have been issued to expedite the cleanliness campaign in Haryana.

Under the Swachh Bharat 2.0 Project, solid waste management and waste disposal are being reviewed. Waste disposal plants are being established. An MoU with the NTPC has been signed to set up a plant to produce charcoal from waste in Faridabad, he said.

Khattar commended the Haryana government for its significant efforts in reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses and strengthening the power distribution system over the past decade.

He praised the state's "Mhara Gaon Jagmag Gaon" scheme, which aims to provide 24-hour electricity to villages. Khattar highlighted that the initiative has received widespread appreciation across the country for its effectiveness and impact.

The minister also reviewed progress of various infrastructure works of Discoms, fund utilization, smart metering and other financial parameters and gave necessary directions to the concerned officers.

It was informed by the officials in the meeting that Haryana Discoms successfully met a peak electricity demand of 14,662 megawatt during the current financial year, from April 2024 to September 2024.

In comparison, the peak demand during the previous financial year (2023-24) was 13,088 MW.

Meanwhile, during the meeting with the Chandigarh Administration officials, Khattar mentioned that the Union Territory being a city area should further strive to improve its AT&C losses as the city still has lot of scope to improve.

This would require that all government buildings are brought on pre-paid smart meters, he said.

The minister also said that UT should install roof top solar on all government buildings on priority. PTI SUN AS AS