Khattar takes dig at Cong over irregularities in BPL cards when it was in power

Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday took a dig at the opposition Congress, reminding it of alleged disparities in the issuance of Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards while it was in power.

Khattar, who launched a counterattack on the Congress camp when it targeted the state government's Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme, said that during the previous regime, BPL cards were erroneously allocated to people residing in upscale residences and driving luxury cars.

A list of approximately 50 such people made headlines in the newspapers at the time, Khattar said in the Assembly here.

He was replying to an issue concerning the Parivar Pehchan Patra raised by the opposition.

Khattar said the BJP government had so far issued about 12.50 lakh new ration cards to eligible beneficiaries.

Regarding any discrepancies pertaining to the family IDs, the chief minister assured the House that the department concerned is actively engaged in the rectification processes.

Earlier while raising the PPP issue, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda termed it "Permanent Pareshani Patra".

Congress MLAs Geeta Bhukkal, Bharat Bhushan Batra and Varun Chaudhary had moved a notice seeking discussion on PPP, which was turned down.

Batra, while seeking to know the grounds for rejecting the motion, asked the government if rules regarding the PPP were framed and why these had not been tabled in the House.

Batra claimed there were flaws in PPP and cited examples in this regard. PTI SUN IJT IJT