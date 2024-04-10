Khattar targets Congress, says BJP brought transparency in Haryana

Hisar, Apr 10 (PTI) The BJP-led government in Haryana changed the system and gave a clean and transparent administration to people during the past nine-and-a-half years, former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said.

Khattar said that favouritism prevailed during the previous Congress regime in the state whereas the BJP led dispensation gave jobs on merit.

Addressing the 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Kaimari village in Hisar district, he said that there was an atmosphere of despair in the state when we assumed power in 2014.

Targeting the previous Congress regime, Khattar claimed the public had accepted that if they want to get any work done then they will have to pay a bribe and then only the work will be done.

The former chief minister said that the BJP after coming to power adopted zero tolerance towards corruption and sent out a stern message.

During our tenure, 1.30 lakh people were given jobs purely on merit basis, he said.

Khattar said that many schemes were started for the poor and needy.

There are 5,800 villages in Haryana where electricity is now available 24 hours a day, he said.

All this has been possible due to our system and the hard work of Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, he added.

Khattar appealed to people to elect Chautala, who is the BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha polls from Hisar, by a huge margin of votes.

Speaking during the rally, Chautala said that the country has marched on the path of progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He added that people have again made up their mind to bring back the BJP led government at the Centre for the third time in a row.

Health Minister and Hisar MLA Kamal Gupta, former MP D P Vats and MLA Vinod Bhayana also addressed the rally on the occasion.

Polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place on May 25.

The BJP had last month replaced Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini in a swift switch in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. PTI Cor SUN AS AS