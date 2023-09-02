Khattar unveils master plan for holistic development of urban area in Faridabad

Faridabad, Sep 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday unveiled a comprehensive master plan for holistic development of the urban area in Faridabad, according to an official statement.

The ambitious plan, devised in collaboration with IIT Delhi and IIT Roorkee, aims to systematically enhance infrastructure and public services within the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority's jurisdiction area, it said.

Khattar chaired the district public relations and grievance redressal committee meeting at the HSVP convention hall in Sector 12 here.

He directed the officers concerned to conduct a survey in collaboration with IIT Delhi and IIT Roorkee to meticulously assess the existing urban landscape and identify areas that require improvement and redesign to align with the development schemes, the statement said.

“With the help of the IIT team, the structure and levelling in the municipal corporation area will be examined and where improvements are to be made and redesign is to be given under the development schemes. Besides this, concrete steps will be taken in this direction,” Khattar said.

During the meeting, 14 complaints were placed before the chief minister, out of which 12 were settled on the spot.

Taking strict cognizance of various complaints related to the municipal corporation, Khattar issued a stern warning against any misconduct by the corporation officers and employees.

He emphasised the commitment to a corruption-free government and directed the officers to take swift action against illegal construction and encroachments.

During the meeting, Khattar also underscored the need for water conservation and urged the public to actively participate in this vital effort.

He also congratulated the scientists on the successful launch of India’s solar mission Aditya-L1.

Khattar expressed optimism for the mission's success while highlighting India's remarkable achievements in space exploration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday launched the country's ambitious solar mission Aditya-L1 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. PTI COR AS NB