Khattar urges Chhattisgarh to make full use of central funds to expedite state’s development

Raipur, Jul 10 (PTI) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday advised the Chhattisgarh government to make full and timely use of the funds given by the Centre to "accelerate" the pace of development in the state.

Officials said Khattar, the former Haryana chief minister, reviewed the works underway in Chhattisgarh’s power and urban development sectors.

In the meeting held at Mantralaya in Nava Raipur, he batted for better coordination between the Centre and Chhattisgarh, stressing that it would expedite development works in the state.

The Centre will extend full support concerning electricity and housing in Chhattisgarh, he said. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several reforms and works are being undertaken in the country as per people’s aspirations, a release quoted Khattar as saying in the meeting.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu, Deputy CM Arun Sao and Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain were present in the meeting, said the statement issued by the state's Public Relations department.

Khattar, who also holds the Housing and Urban Affairs portfolio, said several schemes are being run by the Centre to provide cheap and adequate electricity to people and promote solar energy.

“The Union minister told the state government to make full use of the funds and grants being given by the Centre. He assured that there will be no difficulty from Centre’s end regarding development schemes in the state and both the Centre and state government will work in better coordination,” it said.

He also suggested that 100 buses given to Raipur under the ‘Clean City’ scheme can also be used for public transport between Nava Raipur and Raipur, it said.

Khattar reviewed the works being done to reduce line loss under the Electricity department, installation of smart meters, electrification in special backward tribal areas and availability of coal for power generation.

“He also took stock of activities under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Amrit Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, PM e-Bus Service, Smart City Mission and other schemes," it added.

In the meeting, CM Sai said work was being carried out at a rapid pace to enhance power generation in Chhattisgarh and the state would soon reclaim the status of ‘Power Surplus State’.

In the last six months, Sai told Khattar, the availability of electricity for farmers and small workers in the state has improved.

Farmers are being given a subsidy of 6,000 units annually for using irrigation pumps of up to 3 horsepower (HP) capacity and a subsidy of 7,500 units per year for irrigation pumps with capacities between 3 HP and 5 HP, Sai said.

The CM requested Khattar to clear on priority 19,906 houses awaiting approval under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and about 50,000 houses with revised central share to the state in accordance with the applications collected during Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the release said. PTI TKP NR