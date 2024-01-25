Khattar urges people to save water, inaugurates 60 Amrit Sarovars in state

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday urged people to use water judiciously and avoid its wastage.

The chief minister was virtually addressing people after inaugurating 60 Amrit Sarovars across the state from the Dult village in the Tohana assembly constituency of the Fatehabad district.

Out of the 60 Sarovars that are inaugurated on Wednesday, 31 are located in the Fatehabad district.

Khattar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the Amrit Sarovar Mission in 2022 to rejuvenate the country's ponds.

Under this mission, Haryana has successfully constructed 2,078 Amrit Sarovars. An additional 200 Amrit Sarovars will be built in coming months, he said, according to an official statement.

Khattar said that to rejuvenate ponds, the Haryana Pond and Wastewater Management Authority has been established and it has been directed to survey the ponds available.

According to the survey, a total of 19,649 ponds have been identified in the state, with approximately 18,000 in rural areas. Out of these ponds, about 11,000 are polluted, and efforts are being made for their rejuvenation, he said.

Khattar further said that scientific studies highlight a water demand of approximately 35 lakh crore litres in the state, while the available water resources amount to around 21 lakh crore litres.

Therefore, there is a shortage of about 14 lakh crore liters of water. Apart from groundwater, water is sourced from rainfall and mountains, he said.

He also said the Central Pollution Control Board has acknowledged and appreciated the initiatives taken by Haryana for the purification of polluted water, water conservation, and water management, considering the state as a model for other states.

Khattar said that by cleaning and filling ponds with treated water, it can be utilized for irrigation, drinking water for livestock, and other essential needs.

He said that with a focus on groundwater recharging, 1,000 recharge wells have already been constructed in the state. The target for the next year is also set to construct 1,000 more recharge wells.

The construction of these wells will make it possible to irrigate an additional approximately 8,000 acres of land each year, he said.

He said that 200 treatment plants have been installed in the state to purify water, providing 700 cusecs of treated water. This treated water is being utilised for horticulture, irrigation, and industrial purposes, he said.

Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli was also present on the occasion. PTI SUN TIR TIR