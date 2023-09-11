Manohar Lal Khattar visits Radha Soami Satsang in Beas, meets sect chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon

Amritsar: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday visited Radha Soami Satsang at Beas, nearly 45 km from here, and met the sect chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon at his residence, sources said.

The two discussed various issues. The chief minister reached around 10 am and will also have lunch with Dhillon before leaving, they said.

Khattar also visited the 'langar' (community kitchen) and other important sites, including the library of the Radha Soami sect headquarters.

The country's top political leaders visit the sect headquarters from time to time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Radha Soami Satsang in November last year and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited in March this year.

The sect has a large number of followers across the country.