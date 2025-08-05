Kheer Ganga flash floods grim reminder of similar disasters in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi, Aug 5 (PTI) The trail of death and destruction left behind by the devastating flash floods in Kheer Ganga river in Dharali triggered by a cloudburst is a grim reminder of similar disasters witnessed by the hill district over the years.

In 1978, a devastating flood occurred due to the formation of a lake in Bhagirathi near Dabrani. It caused significant damage downstream, including the destruction of villages, roads and bridges.

More than 700 people lost their lives in a devastating earthquake in the Uttarkashi district in 1991.

In 2003, several big hotel buildings were razed to the ground due to landslides on Varunavat mountain.

Floods triggered by swollen rivers, Assi Ganga and Bhagirathi rivers, in 2012-13 caused damage in the Assi Ganga valley and Bhatwadi.

In 2019, a cloudburst incident in Arakot Bangan area of the district killed several people and caused damage to buildings and bridges.

Part of an under-construction tunnel in Silkyara collapsed in 2023, leaving 41 labourers trapped inside it for 17 days. However, after a massive rescue operation lasting more than a fortnight they were all miraculously evacuated to safety.

In June 20, 2025, part of a house collapsed due to heavy rains in Mora Tok of Odata killing four members of a family. Later on June 28, a landslide occurred due to heavy rains near Silai Bend of Barkot killing two workers and seven others went missing.