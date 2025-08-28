Khelo India University Games to be held in Rajasthan for first time: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Thursday that Rajasthan will host the Khelo India University Games for the first time, giving the state's sporting talents an opportunity to make a mark at the national level.

Sharma was reviewing the preparations for the event and said it would also give Rajasthan a new identity in the field of sports. A grand and successful organisation of the games should be ensured so that it becomes an example across the country, he added.

According to an official statement, Sharma said innovations should be adopted to encourage people to participate in the event. For this, competitions including marathons should be organised in schools and colleges as pre-activities before the main event, so that awareness about sports spreads across the state.

In another meeting, Sharma reviewed the preparations for the Pravasi Rajasthani Day celebrations scheduled for December 10.

He said the state government will organise the event in Jaipur to honour the achievements and social contributions of migrant Rajasthanis. He directed officials to complete preparations in a timely manner to ensure its success. PTI AG HIG HIG