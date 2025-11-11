Khelo India University Games to be held in Rajasthan from November 24

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Rajasthan will host the fifth edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) from November 24 to December 5, marking the first time the multi-sport university-level event will be held in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

The games, aimed at promoting sports among youth and providing a national and international platform for emerging athletes, will take place across seven cities -- Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Kota, Bikaner, and Jodhpur.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed officials to ensure that the event is successfully conducted, an official statement said.

District-level committees have been formed in all divisions, and the Rajasthan State Sports Council has also constituted committees to oversee arrangements. The event will be telecast live by Prasar Bharati, it added.

Around 7,000 athletes from nearly 200 universities across the country are expected to participate in 24 sporting disciplines. Jaipur will host 11 sports, Udaipur three, while Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Kota will host two each.

The official unveiling of the logo, mascot, anthem, torch, and jersey of the games will take place on Wednesday at the Jaleb Chowk of Amer Fort in Jaipur.

For the first time, canoeing, kayaking, beach volleyball, and cycling will be part of the Games. A total of 23 medal sports and one demonstration event (kho-kho) will be featured.

Officials said the event will not only promote sports awareness among youth but also help identify new talent and boost Rajasthan's sports ecosystem. PTI AG ANM ANM ANM