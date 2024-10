Latur, Oct 5 (PTI) A sports ground was inaugurated in Latur as part of an initiative to construct such grounds in 118 Zilla Parishad schools, an official said on Saturday.

The ground in the ZP school in Chalburga in Ausa tehsil was inaugurated by ZP Chief Executive Officer Anmol Sagar on Friday under the 'Khelo Latur' plan, he added.

These grounds will be built through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) by the Education Department. PTI COR BNM