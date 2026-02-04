Khemchand to be sworn in as Manipur CM at 6 pm

Imphal, Feb 4 (PTI) NDA legislature party leader Y Khemchand Singh will be sworn in as chief minister of Manipur at 6 pm on Wednesday, the state BJP said.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Lok Bhavan, where preparations have been underway since the morning.

"The swearing-in ceremony of Shri @YKhemchandSingh as the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Manipur will take place today, 4th February 2026, at 6:00 PM at Lok Bhavan," BJP Manipur said in a post on X.

"Under his experienced and visionary leadership, Manipur is set to move forward on the path of peace, development, and good governance, ushering in a new era of stability and progress for the state," it added.

The announcement came minutes after Singh staked a claim to form a government in the state, which has been under the President's Rule since last February.

An NDA delegation led by Singh met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Lok Bhavan and staked the claim to form a popular government. Two MLAs from the Kuki-Zo majority districts of Churachandpur and Pherzawl were in the delegation.

The 62-year-old Singh was named the BJP's legislature party leader and subsequently that of the NDA legislature party in New Delhi on Tuesday.

BJP MLA Thongam Biswajit earlier said that five MLAs, including Singh, will be sworn in as ministers.

N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister in February 2025 amid criticisms of his government's handling of the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis, which broke out in May 2023. Subsequently, President's Rule was imposed in the state. PTI CORR SOM