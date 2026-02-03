Khemchand's election as legislature party leader shows Centre's intent to restore peace: Manipur BJP

Imphal, Feb 3 (PTI) BJP's Manipur unit spokesperson Laimayum Bashanta Sharma on Tuesday said that the election of Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the legislature party leader shows the Centre's intention to restore peace and normalcy in the strife-torn state.

Y Khemchand Singh was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Manipur on Tuesday, paving the way for the formation of a popular government in the northeastern state with him as its head.

"We deeply appreciate the selection of Yumnam Khemchand as the legislature party leader. It has been nearly a year since the state has been under President's rule. He has one of the cleanest images among the MLAs. He is someone who believes in action rather than words as evident by developmental works in his constituency," Sharma told PTI.

"His election shows the Centre's clear intention to restore peace and normalcy in the state. He is someone who is acceptable to all the communities, including the Nagas and the Kukis," he added.

Manipur BJP, in an X post, said, "Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Shri @YKhemchandSingh on being elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader of Manipur. On behalf of BJP Manipur Pradesh, we wish you great success. Your experience, dedication, and leadership will further strengthen the party and serve the aspirations of the people of Manipur." Sixty-two-year-old Y Khemchand Singh, a Taekwondo player, has been elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly in 2017 and 2022 from Singjamei constituency as a BJP candidate.

On December 8 last year, he became the first Meitei MLA to visit relief camps housing internally displaced persons from the Kuki community at Ukhrul's Litan and Chassad in Kamjong district. He interacted with the Kuki IDPs.

He had earlier served as Speaker of Manipur Assembly from 2017 to 2022.

In 2022, he was appointed as a cabinet minister in the second Biren Singh government, holding the portfolios of Municipal Administration and Housing Development (MAHUD), Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and the Education departments.

Manipur has been under President's rule since February 13, 2025. The 60-member assembly was put on suspended animation after President's rule was imposed.

Currently, there are 37 BJP MLAs in Manipur. Initially, 32 BJP candidates had won the 2022 assembly elections. The JD(U) had won six seats, and five of its MLAs later defected to the BJP.

Among others, six are from the National People's Party, five from the Naga People's Front, five from the Congress, two from the Kuki People's Alliance, one from Janata Dal (United) and three Independents. One seat is vacant following the death of a sitting MLA.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May 2023. PTI COR ACD