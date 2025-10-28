Khera hits out at EC over announcement of SIR in more states, Union Territories

Patna, Oct 28 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday criticised the Election Commission’s announcement of the second phase of special intensive revision of electoral rolls in 12 more states, seeking to know why the poll panel did not respond to issues raised by the party during the exercise in Bihar.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had told a press conference on Monday that the EC will conduct phase two of the SIR in 12 more states and Union Territories between November and February, including in poll-bound West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Khera, the Congress' media and publicity head, said the EC must make public the guidelines for conducting the SIR in more states and Union Territories.

“What about the difficulties faced during SIR in Bihar? What happened to the replies that we are expecting from the EC on the issues raised by us during SIR in Bihar? The Supreme Court had to intervene in it… In fact, the EC has lost its credibility,” he told PTI Video upon his arrival in Patna.

“The EC must also clarify whether it would follow the 2003 guidelines while conducting the SIR in more states,” Khera said.

On the INDIA bloc’s poll manifesto, he said it will contain the “vision, policies and measures to make a new Bihar”, which has been “victim of the anti-people policies of the NDA government for the last 20 years”.

Commenting on the controversy over Bihar Congress’ recent social media post highlighting a poster of Rahul Gandhi in which he is dubbed ‘Jan Nayak’ (hero of the people), Khera said: “This title has been bestowed on him by the people… it is their sentiments... what can we say.” The epithet used by the Congress for Gandhi has been traditionally associated with the late Karpoori Thakur, a former chief minister of Bihar, who was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, posthumously, a year ago. PTI PKD RBT