Khichdi distribution `scam': Bombay HC grants bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan in a money laundering case linked to an alleged scam in the distribution of 'khichdi' packets to migrant workers in Mumbai during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Milind Jadhav allowed Chavan's bail application, noting that he was in prison for more than one year and the trial was not likely to be completed "in the foreseeable future".

"If applicant's detention is further continued, it would amount to the infringement of his fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution of India of a speedy trial and guarantee of personal liberty," the court said.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Chavan, a core committee member of the Yuva Sena, youth wing of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, in January 2024.

The money laundering case of the ED stems from a First Information Report registered by the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

As per the ED, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) transferred Rs 8.64 crore into the bank account of Force One Multi Services to distribute khichdi packets to migrant workers who were stranded in the city during the lockdown on account of COVID-19.

There was a scam of Rs 3.64 crore, of which Rs 1.25 crore were diverted to Chavan's bank account and Rs 10 lakh to the account of his partnership firm Fire Fighters Enterprises, the ED claimed.

Chavan, thus, acquired "proceeds of crime" of Rs 1.35 crore which he used to buy property and invest in dairy business, the central agency alleged. PTI AVI KRK