Khichdi scam: Accused Shiv Sena UBT functionary sent in judicial custody

Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) A special court here on Thursday remanded Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan, an accused in a money laundering case related to a `Khichdi scam', in judicial custody for 14 days.

The Central probe agency had arrested Chavan, an associate of Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, on January 17.

Chavan was produced before special judge for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases M G Deshpande after his ED custody ended.

The court sent him in judicial custody till February 7 as no further remand was sought by the probe agency.

The money laundering case stems from a First Information Report registered by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing.

According to police, rules were violated when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gave a contract for providing 'Khichdi' packets to migrant workers stranded in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chavan allegedly helped Force One Multi Services to bag the contract due to his proximity to a senior politician and a BMC official, and made a wrongful gain of Rs 1.35 crore out of the transaction, the ED claimed. PTI AVI KRK