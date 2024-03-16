Khichdi 'scam': Chavan used closeness to 'senior leader' to bag BMC order, says ED chargesheet

Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan used his closeness to "senior political leader and influential persons" to get work order from Mumbai's civic body to distribute 'khichdi' to migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Enforcement Directorate has said in its chargesheet in a money laundering case.

Advertisment

Chavan was arrested by ED on January 18 in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the distribution of 'khichdi'. The chargesheet was filed on Friday before special judge for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, MG Deshpande.

"During the course of investigation it is ascertained that Chavan being in proximity with the senior political leader/influential persons has misused his political/social position. He has made influence in obtaining work order from BMC in the name of Force One Multi Services, without fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by the civic body committee and circumventing laid down regulations," it claimed.

Chavan, having played no role in work of khichdi supply, had projected himself as an employee of the firm in order to obtain illegitimate funds from Force One Multi Services, the chargesheet said.

Advertisment

"The work orders of khichdi packet supply were issued to Force One Multi Services and Sahyadri Refreshment without fulfilling the eligibility criteria and circumventing the laid down regulations. These firms supplied under-weight khichdi packets and pocketed illegitimate gain of Rs 2.82 crore and Rs 3.68 crore, respectively," it added.

It caused loss of Rs 6.50 crore to the civic body and, thus, the proceeds of crime under the provisions of PMLA is to be considered as Rs 6.50 crore, the ED chargesheet contended.

Out of the generated proceeds of crime, an amount of Rs 1.35 crore was traced to the bank account of Chavan and his firm Fire Fighters Enterprise, the chargesheet said.

Advertisment

The illegal money was further laundered and concealed by the accused for his personal wrongful gain and to acquire properties/assets, which are liable to be confiscated, the probe agency said.

Out of the alleged proceeds of crime, an amount of Rs 75 lakh was utilised in purchase of residential flat in suburban Chembur in the name of his wife and himself, an amount of Rs 9.50 lakh was used for purchasing agricultural land in Ratnagiri and investment of around Rs 20 lakh was made in cattle farming and dairy business through his friend, the ED said.

Similarly, Rs 10 lakh received in the account of Fire Fighters Enterprises was utilised in business expenses of the firm, the ED chargesheet added.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). According to police, alleged irregularities took place while giving contracts by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for providing 'khichdi' to migrants during the COVID-19. PTI AVI BNM