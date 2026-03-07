Khiru Mahto elected Jharkhand JD(U) chief unopposed for third term

Ranchi, Mar 7 (PTI) Khiru Mahto was on Saturday elected unopposed as the president of the Jharkhand unit of the Janata Dal (United) for the third consecutive term, a party official said.

Shravan Kumar, the state election officer appointed to conduct the organisational elections, presented the certificate to Mahto.

In addition, presidents in 14 Jharkhand districts and two Mahanagars -- Ranchi and Jamshedpur -- were also appointed on the occasion, according to a party statement.

Mahto expressed his gratitude towards the party workers.

The Rajya Sabha MP also instructed them to work tirelessly to strengthen the party in Jharkhand.

Mahto told party workers that Nitish Kumar is the undisputed and universally respected leader of the party, and they should honour his decision (to step down from the post of Bihar CM).

He said the organisation will be expanded after the Budget session of Parliament concludes.

Jharkhand's lone JD(U) legislator Saryu Roy congratulated Mahto and extended his best wishes. PTI SAN ACD