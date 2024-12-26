Khomarpada in Palghar model village in implementing rural welfare schemes: Minister

Palghar, Dec 26 (PTI) Khomarpada in tribal-dominated Palghar has become a model village in terms of implementation of rural welfare schemes and these efforts will be replicated across Maharashtra, state minister Bharat Gogawale said on Thursday.

The Horticulture, Employment Guarantee Scheme and Khar Land Development Minister was addressing an event in Vikramgad taluka here.

"The state government is committed to reaching every rural household with schemes like EGS. Khomarpada in tribal-dominated Palghar has become a model village in this regard. We will replicate this model across Maharashtra," he said in the presence of local MP Hemant Savra and officials from the collectorate as well as MGNREGA Mission.

"Under MGNREGA, projects involving vermicomposting, mogra cultivation, farm ponds, and bamboo cultivation have been successful in Khomarpada," he added.

The minister laid the foundation stone of the Jaltara water conservation scheme on the occasion.

Palghar has become a pioneering district in allocating forest belts to tribal families, Collector Govind Bodke said. PTI COR BNM