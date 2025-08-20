Khooni village in Uttarakhand now renamed Devigram

Dehradun, Aug 19 (PTI) The name of the 'Khooni' village in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand has now been changed to 'Devigram' after a nod from the central government.

The state revenue department has issued a formal notification on the name change.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said residents of the village had demanded the name change for a long time. Khooni village will now be officially known as Devigram, he said.

This action symbolises the commitment of the state government towards public sentiments and cultural sensitivity, Dhami added. PTI DPT SKY SKY