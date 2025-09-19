KHRC directs police to remove acquitted persons’ records from registers

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (PTI) The Kerala Human Rights Commission on Friday directed the state police to issue a circular to all police stations instructing them to remove the details of persons acquitted by courts from their registers.

The order was issued by KHRC chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas on a complaint by public activist Ajo Kuttikan, who highlighted that acquitted individuals were facing difficulties in obtaining police clearance certificates as their records were not being updated.

The state police chief informed the commission that steps are underway to revise the Kerala Police Manual to ensure the timely removal of acquitted persons’ details from station registers.

Accepting the explanation, the commission directed that the process be completed within three months.

The police also stated that a committee of senior officials has been formed to comprehensively revise the outdated manual following the implementation of new criminal laws on July 1, 2024.

Additionally, the Kerala police academy director has been instructed to include a provision in the draft manual for the timely removal of acquitted persons’ records from relevant registers.

The commission asked the state police chief to ensure strict compliance with the circular.