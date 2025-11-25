KHRC seeks report on doctors’ OP boycott in state medical colleges

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 25 (PTI) The KHRC on Tuesday sought a report from the state government regarding the boycott of Outpatient services by a section of doctors in state-run medical colleges as part of their ongoing agitation.

Justice Alexander Thomas has directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) to submit a report following a complaint filed against the OP boycott by government doctors, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

The complaint alleges that boycotting OP services and sending patients back without treatment amounts to a violation of human rights.

It also states that tens of thousands of patients have been put to hardship due to the agitation, the statement added.

The Commission has asked the health secretary to submit the report within two weeks.

The protest has been ongoing for several weeks under the aegis of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA).

While the agitation has affected OP services and theory classes in medical colleges, casualty and other emergency services continue to operate normally, health department sources said.

KGMCTA members said they are continuing the protest as multiple talks with the government over long-pending demands—including salary revision and creation of new posts—have failed to yield results.

The association is seeking a salary revision, payment of salary arrears from 2016 to 2020, rectification of "irregularities" in the pay structure for entry-level doctors, and the creation of additional posts in government medical colleges. PTI LGK SSK