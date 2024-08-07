Khurshid frustrated, he should be ashamed: Vijayvargiya on Cong leader’s ‘Bangladesh-like’ jibe

Bhopal, Aug 7 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday called Congress leader Salman Khurshid “frustrated” over his remarks that a Bangladesh-like situation could happen in India.

At a book release function on Tuesday night, Khurshid said that though “everything may look normal on the surface, what is happening in Bangladesh could happen in India”.

Bangladesh was rocked by waves of violent anti-government protests since mid-July, following which Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign as the prime minister and flee the country.

On Khurshid’s comment, Vijayvargiya said, “He should understand that this is (Prime Minister) Modi ji’s country. This is Bharat. Such frustrated leaders trying to spread anarchy by giving statements should be ashamed.” Responding to another question, he said that those who were acting as the face of Pakistan have now understood the situation in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

“Bharat is a strong country and its leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a very strong leader. Therefore, talking about such anarchy in India is reprehensible,” said the MP minister.

Khurshid’s comments came at the launch of academician Mujibur Rehman's book ‘Shikwa-e-Hind: The Political Future of Indian Muslims’.

The Congress leader said what is happening in Bangladesh can happen in India though “everything may look normal on the surface”.

“Everything may look normal in Kashmir. Everything may look normal here. We may be celebrating the victory, although of course some people believe that that victory or that success of 2024 was perhaps only marginal, perhaps a lot more needs to be done," he said.

“The fact remains that under the surface there is something,” he said.

“What’s happening in Bangladesh can happen here... the spread in our country prevents things blowing up in the manner in which they’ve blown up in Bangladesh,” he said. PTI ADU MAS NR