Khyber Pass families in despair over imminent demolition

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) There has been no end to the bafflement of national pistol coach Samaresh Jung and his Commonwealth gold medal winner wife Anuja, as well as scores of residents of Khyber Pass, who have been asked to vacate their homes in the colony where they have been living for decades.

A demolition drive by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) is scheduled for early Saturday morning in north Delhi's Khyber Pass on a high court order.

When PTI visited the area on Thursday, it found several families rushing to pack their belongings and hunting for places to take shelter.

Jung, who returned from Paris Olympics Thursday evening, was perplexed at the demolition notice.

"You want to conduct a demolition drive, but it should be conducted in a proper way and people should be given time. How can a person vacate his house in just one day?" said Jung, the coach of Olympics medal-winner Manu Bhaker.

His wife Anuja said that a notice was served to them on Thursday saying their house will be demolished on Saturday.

"How can people vacate their houses in just two days? Besides, there is no clarity in the notice that has been issued," she said.

Jennifer Thomas, in her 40s, said she wanted the law to be followed but people must get some sort of compensation, like a shelter.

"We have been paying all kinds of bills including that for electricity, water, house tax, believing were rightful owners of our properties. If not then why the government agencies were accepting money from us," said the mother of a two-year-old daughter.

A local claimed the rents in the nearby places have shot up since the notices were served to over 200 families living in Khyber Pass.

"The rent has soared instantly in nearby places which has made it unaffordable for us to find a good place to settle for now. Some of them are forced to stay on sidewalks or in their vehicle until they get an affordable accommodation," said an affected property owner.

Kanika, a 26-year-old school teacher, said her family has lived in the area for more than 50 years.

"We have got less then a day to vacate our house. My father is old and I have only two younger sisters," said Kanika, whose family runs an eatery from the house.

Being displaced was too much to bear for Babita, how has been living in a shanty with her children and elderly in-laws.

"I have small children who go to nearby government school, my elderly in-laws depend on me while I myself suffer from diabetes," said the sole breadwinner of the family.

"I hardly earn to manage food for two times. Where will I take my family after demolition. How will I feed them and afford my treatment." Babita, aged around 40, said. The Delhi High Court had on July 9, dismissing a writ petition seeking a stay, paved the way for the demolition on the land, which the L&DO has claimed belonged to the Ministry of Defence.

The original demolition order was passed on March 1.