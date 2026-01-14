KID re-entry capsule transmitted data after separation from PSLV-C62: Spanish startup

Chennai, Jan 14 (PTI) In a significant development in the failed PSLV-C62 mission, the re-entry capsule KID, carried by the ISRO's rocket "survived and transmitted data," the Spanish startup that developed the payload claimed.

However, ISRO did not comment or confirm the company's claim, which was shared in its official account in 'X' on January 13.

The Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator (KID), weighing 25 kg, was one of the 16 satellites that were onboard PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission, which suffered a setback on January 12 as the rocket could not reach the intended orbit due to "disturbances in the third stage leading to deviation in the flight path", according to ISRO.

"Our KID capsule, against all odds, separated from PSLV-C62, switched on and transmitted data," the Spanish firm Orbital Paradigm said.

The mission was intended to deploy 15 satellites from the launch vehicle (PSLV-C62) at an altitude of 512 km in the Sun Synchronous Orbit, and the KID capsule was supposed to be the last passenger (16th payload) to get separated from the rocket at a lower altitude of 504 km.

Later on, the fourth stage of the rocket (PS4) and the KID capsule were scheduled to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere and make a splashdown in the South Pacific Ocean.

Despite the failure of the PSLV-C62 mission, which resulted in the loss of all other payloads in space, the KID capsule emerged as the sole survivor. Following a malfunction, the capsule successfully separated from the PSLV-C62 rocket, powered on, and began transmitting vital data back to Earth.

"We are reconstructing trajectory," the Spanish startup said in its notification.

Meanwhile, in an update on Wednesday, Orbital Paradigm said, "Following the PSLVC62 launch, we went deep into the data to understand exactly what happened. We confirm KID survived. The re-entry of the Capsule into the Earth's atmosphere was harder than planned. KID did not have enough time to transmit customer payload data before splashing in the Indian Ocean." "This prevents us from declaring (the performance of KID capsule is) success. Based on our analysis, we achieved 4 out of 5 launch milestones. We also want to thank ISRO and NewSpace India Ltd for the opportunity and the genuine support they provided before, during and after the mission," the company wrote.

"Flying with PSLV was an honour. It is a great launcher and it will come back even better," it added.

According to the company's website, Orbital Paradigm is engaged in building the most frequent and efficient reusable logistic, cargo and space return vehicle.