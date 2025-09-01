Kid with dream of becoming doctor asks UP CM for education support; gets help and a chocolate

Lucknow, Sep 1 (PTI) Mayra, aged around five, and her mother were pleasantly surprised by their warm interaction with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the 'Janata Darshan' here, as he extended a helping hand for the child's school admission, a stepping stone towards her dream of becoming a doctor.

The Kanpur residents had travelled to the state capital on Monday to meet the chief minister and seek educational support.

"Warmly talking to Mayra, Adityanath asked about her dreams. When Mayra said she wants to become a doctor, the chief minister smiled, gave her a chocolate, and directed officials to ensure her admission without delay," the state government said in a statement.

During the 'Janata Darshan' event at his official residence here, he met more than 50 complainants from across Uttar Pradesh, and he listened patiently to their grievances and instructed officials to ensure speedy and satisfactory resolution.

Mayra's family expressed gratitude to Adityanath for his simplicity and sensitivity. Her mother, Neha, said, "The chief minister patiently listened to us and assured me of my daughter's admission in a school." This was not the first time that the chief minister has made such an intervention.

In June, Moradabad's Vachi secured admission to a reputed school under the Right to Education quota within three hours of her appeal at 'Janata Darshan'.

Similarly, in July, Pankhuri from Gorakhpur, struggling to pay school fees due to financial constraints, was assured of support by Adityanath. Her school waived the fees, allowing her to continue her education, the statement added.