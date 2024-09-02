Kidnap accused held in MP dies en route to Mumbai during train journey; 3 cops suspended

Thane, Sep 2 (PTI) Three policemen from Maharashtra's Thane district, including a sub-inspector, have been placed under suspension after a man suspected of kidnapping a teenager, whom they were bringing to Mumbai in a train after detaining him in Madhya Pradesh, died en route, an official said on Monday.

A team from the Thane district rural police nabbed the accused, Aniket Jadhav, against whom an FIR of kidnapping a teenager in July 2024 was registered in Vasind town here, after tracking him down to somewhere in adjoining Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The probe team was bringing the 24-year-old to Mumbai by the Rajdhani Express but at Murai near Gwalior, he jumped out of the window of the train's washroom on August 25 and died, said the official.

While the police claimed Jadhav committed suicide, his family members based in Thane district suspected foul play in his death and complained to senior officers, he said.

Following the complaint, the three policemen accompanying the accused, including a sub-inspector, have been placed under suspension pending an inquiry, said the official.

Police in Madhya Pradesh are probing the circumstances in which Jadhav died and their findings will help in uncovering the truth behind the incident, he added. PTI COR RSY