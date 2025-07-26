Kidnap bid on Class 3 girl foiled by her alertness in Faridabad society, FIR lodged

Faridabad, Jul 26 (PTI) A suspected attempt to abduct a Class 3 girl from a residential society in Faridabad was foiled due to the alertness of the child, police said on Saturday.

After the incident, residents staged a protest at the builder’s office, alleging lapses in security arrangements. An FIR has been registered against an unidentified woman at Surajkund police station, they said.

According to police, around 600 families reside in Shri Home Society in Sector 45, where maintenance is handled by the builder in the absence of a resident welfare association (RWA).

Ashish Mishra, who lives on the 8th floor of the society, said his daughter Kavya was playing in the corridor outside their flat on Friday evening when a masked woman came out of the lift and tried to lure her with chocolates.

Sensing danger, the girl ran inside the house and locked the door. The woman allegedly attempted to open the door and waited on the staircase for her to come out, he said.

"When I returned home at night, my daughter narrated the incident. We immediately informed other residents, who gathered and questioned the security guard. However, he claimed ignorance about the woman’s entry," Mishra said in his complaint.

On Saturday morning, society residents held a protest outside the builder’s office, citing inadequate security. They alleged that a similar incident had occurred earlier when a girl got stuck in the lift, which has not been repaired despite complaints.

They also expressed doubts over the functionality of CCTV cameras installed in the building.

A senior police officer said an FIR has been lodged and an investigation is underway. PTI COR OZ OZ