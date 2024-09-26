Kidnap-murder accused who jumped bail arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a 24-year-old man who had jumped bail in a 2019 kidnap-murder case, officials said on Thursday.

Amit Yadav had been declared a proclaimed offender.

The police said Yadav was the main conspirator in the 2019 murder of Neeraj Chaurasiya (21) of Saket in south Delhi.

"We arrested Yadav from the Saket area after our team received information about him on September 23. Yadav was wanted and absconding in a case of kidnapping for ransom that later resulted in the killing of Neeraj Chaurasiya in June 2019," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

Yadav and his associate Ishant Mehra allegedly kidnapped Chaurasiya, who used to run a general store at Lado Sarai, and demanded ransom from his father. Later, they murdered him.

Yadav was granted a 90-day interim bail during the Covid period, after which he was supposed to surrender in jail. However, he didn't surrender and was later declared a proclaimed offender, Kaushik said. PTI BM SZM