Kidnapped baby boy of visually impaired beggar rescued, 1 held

Bhubaneswar, Apr 15 (PTI) The Odisha Police on Tuesday rescued the kidnapped one-and-half-year-old boy of a visually impaired beggar in Bhubaneswar and arrested one person in this connection, an officer said.

The baby boy was handed over to the mother after medical examination at the Capital Hospital here, Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh told reporters.

The baby was kidnapped on Saturday night by an unidentified man when he was playing and his mother and sister were sleeping on the footpath.

"Within 48 hours of reporting the incident, the child has been rescued by the police and the kidnapper has been apprehended. One Kedarsan Panda (27) of Gangadharapur of Puri district has been arrested and one woman from whom the child was rescued had been detained," Singh told reporters.

After getting back her child, the visually challenged woman checked the boy by touching his body parts and confirmed that the kid was hers. "I am absolutely happy. I express my gratitude to Lord Ram before whose temple I beg. I also thank the police for taking prompt action," the woman said. PTI AAM AAM RG