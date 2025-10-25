Kidnapped boy rescued in Agra, two accused arrested after encounter

Agra (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) Agra Police rescued a four-year-old boy who was kidnapped on Friday afternoon after a late-night encounter that left two accused injured, officials said on Saturday.

The encounter took place in the Etmaduddaula area late on Friday night, in which Sabir and Satyaprakash sustained gunshot wounds, they said.

ACP Piyushkant Rai said the boy's uncle, Gagan, hatched a plot along with his three accomplices to kidnap Jai.

The boy was on his way to his grandmother’s place, located close to his house at Garhi Chandni, when one of the kidnappers lured him under some pretext, the officer said.

Jai's father, Sonu, a jeweller by profession, received a ransom call demanding Rs 2.5 lakh shortly after, he said.

Multiple teams were formed after the matter was reported. Fearing arrest, the accused left the boy near his house around 9 pm and fled, the officer said.

While police managed to arrest two of the accused after an encounter, Gagan and Aakash remain at large, and efforts are underway to arrest them, the ACP said.

"The boy has been safely handed over to his family," he said.