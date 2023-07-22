Kidnapped brothers found in Karnataka police custody: Berhampore SP

Berhampur, Jul 22 (PTI) The abduction of two brothers allegedly at gun point from Puintola Chhaka under Ganjam police station limits on Friday night by some unknown men took a new turn after police found the siblings at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh under the custody of Karnataka police, police said. A police team from White Field police station in Bengaluru picked up Krushna Chandra Sahu (55) and his brother Panchana Sahu (43), the owners of a general shop, allegedly for their involvement in a NDPS case of July 9 in Karnataka. They, however, did not intimate the local police before picking up the duo.

Suspecting they might be kidnapped by some miscreants, Pabitra Kumar Sahu, son of Krushna, lodged a complaint in Ganjam police station, while the local people staged a blockade of NH-16 at Puintola for several hours in the night.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot and tried to convince the agitators. They also formed a police team to trace the kidnapped brother duo.

“Our police team located the duo in Visakhapatnam with Karnataka police. Karnataka police has given in writing that they have been detained in connection with a NDPS case in Whitefield police station in Bengaluru city” said SP (Ganjam) Jagmohan Meena. They are being taken to Karnataka for investigation.

After the police team from Ganjam reached there, the Karnataka police along with two brothers had gone to MPV police station in Visakhapatnam district for further paper works, police said.

Since the Karnataka police did not intimate the local police before detaining them, such an unpleasant situation has taken place, the SP said.

Before taking them into their custody, they were supposed to intimate the local police as per the Supreme Court guidelines, police said. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB