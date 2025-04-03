Kidnapped Delhi businessman found dead in UP; ex-employers under suspicion

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old businessman, who was allegedly kidnapped from West Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, was found with multiple injuries in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli, an official said on Thursday.

The case could be fallout of business enmity between the businessman and his former employers, who are also in hotel leasing business, sources said.

"Initial inquiry suggested that he had left his former employers last month and started his own business, which led to business enmity between him and his ex-employers. They are the primary suspects and teams are looking for them," a police source said.

The victim, identified as Sagar, went missing on March 26, he said, adding that a case of abduction was registered on March 30 after the family members raised suspicion on his former employers who were also in the hotel business.

The source said that the body of the victim, who used to run a hotel on lease in Tilak Nagar, bore multiple injuries and the accused also hit something on his head. The accused are known to Sagar and the police are yet to arrest them, he added.

Earlier on March 27, a case of murder was registered at Kandla Police Station in Shamli for an unidentified dead body, who was later identified as Sagar.

"The family members mentioned that he had left his hotel but never reached home. When the family raised suspicion on certain persons and that his life may be in danger, a case of abduction was registered in Tilak Nagar Police Station,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West, Vichitra Veer.

The senior police official said that multiple teams were formed to track the suspects through technical and manual surveillance.

Sagar's family was also kept in the loop for prompt response to any inputs, as the suspects were known to them for quite long, he added.

“Many people have been rounded up during investigation. However, the main suspects have not been traced. Non-bailable warrants have also been issued against them,” the DCP said.

The police said they are watching the CCTV footage, adding they got to know that he had left the premises but did not return home.

Following this, the police formed multiple teams to track the suspects through technical and manual surveillance.

Upon receiving confirmation that it was Sagar's body, a team from Tilak Nagar Police Station, accompanied by the victim's family members, was immediately dispatched to Shamli to further assist in the investigation.

Several people have been detained for questioning, said police and added the main suspects, however, still remain at large. PTI SSJ BM AS AS