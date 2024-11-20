Kidnapped girl rescued from Delhi-bound train at UP's Mahoba Railway Station

Mahoba (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) A day after she was allegedly kidnapped outside her house, a 5-year-old girl was rescued by the police from a Delhi-bound train at Mahoba Railway Station here, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Billu (34), was reportedly planning to take the girl to Delhi and "sell her", police added.

The girl was playing outside her house in the Haveli Darwaza locality here when she went missing around 5 pm on Tuesday, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (CO), City, Deepak Dubey.

Eight police teams were deployed to search for the girl and nearby CCTV footage scanned, Dubey said.

Based on the footage, the girl was found and rescued from the Delhi-bound train at the railway station at night and Billu was arrested, he said.

After a medical examination, the child was handed over to her parents, the DSP said, adding that further legal action would be taken. PTI COR ABN ARD NB