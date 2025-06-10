Kidnapped girl rescued in Delhi's Kapashera

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area on June 2, was safely rescued from Kapashera area, police said on Monday.

The girl went missing since June 2, following which an FIR under BNS Section 137 (2) (kidnapping) was registered at Sarita Vihar police station, they said.

Based on a tip-off, the team reached the Kapashera area in Delhi, where they located and safely recovered the girl, the police said.

The girl was handed over to the investigating officer for further legal formalities, they said.