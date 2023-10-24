Kidnapped girl rescued within 24 hours in J-K’s Kishtwar

Jammu, Oct 24 (PTI) A girl who was allegedly kidnapped in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district was rescued within 24 hours, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Police received a complaint that a girl had been kidnapped from her house by Yasser Hussain of Methwan area in Marwah tehsil, they said.

A case was registered on Monday and Marwah police swung into action and successfully located her within 24 hours at the Old bus stand area of Kishtwar on Tuesday, they said.

The accused person was apprehended on the spot, police said.

Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal urged the general public to cooperate with the police in combating social crimes in their communities. PTI AB NB