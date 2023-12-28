`Kidnapped' Mumbai girl rescued from West Bengal

Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl from the city who had been allegedly kidnapped and forced into prostitution in West Bengal has been rescued, police said on Thursday.

Dharavi police in the city arrested Kunal Pandey (30) from Champaran, Bihar and Sikandar Shaikh for alleged involvement in the crime, an official said.

With this rescue, Dharavi Police has solved all the missing children cases of 2023 and reunited 35 girls with their parents, he said.

In the present case, the girl had gone missing from her Dharavi residence in September and an offence of kidnapping was registered against unidentified persons on her father's complaint, the official said.

After getting information that she was at Panjipada in West Bengal, a team of Dharavi police travelled to the eastern state and rescued her from a brothel.

The accused were booked for alleged rape and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

In another case, a 14-year-old girl, who had left her residence and was travelling to Patna by train, was intercepted and reunited with her parents.

After registering a complaint of kidnapping on Thursday, police examined CCTV footage and found that the girl boarded a train for Patna from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Mumbai Police then alerted the Government Railway Police, Aurangabad, and the girl was taken into custody at Raver railway station and brought back to the city, the official said. PTI DC KRK